Comparing Air Canada (ACDVF) and Its Rivals

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Air Canada to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Air Canada alerts:

64.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Air Canada and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion -$3.47 billion -1.60 Air Canada Competitors $5.79 billion -$2.67 billion -37.12

Air Canada’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada. Air Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air Canada and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 5 8 0 2.62 Air Canada Competitors 645 2122 3074 192 2.47

Air Canada presently has a consensus price target of $28.90, suggesting a potential upside of 77.74%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 47.31%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -399.35% -15.17% Air Canada Competitors -11.82% -73.31% -3.31%

Volatility & Risk

Air Canada has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada’s peers have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Canada peers beat Air Canada on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.