Comparing Summer Energy (SUME) & Its Competitors

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS: SUME) is one of 82 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Summer Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summer Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy Competitors -12.08% 8.15% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summer Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy Competitors 889 4154 3502 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 13.43%.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million -$10.73 million N/A Summer Energy Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.86

Summer Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy. Summer Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Summer Energy peers beat Summer Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

