Comparing Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ultralife and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 0.79 $5.23 million $0.18 29.50 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 20.54 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -110.85

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultralife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ultralife and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultralife currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.90%. Given Ultralife’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Ultralife has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 2.90% 3.13% 2.70% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Summary

Ultralife beats Byrna Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

