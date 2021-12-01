Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Insider Sells $1,177,290.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,347. Compass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

