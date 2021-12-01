Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165,941 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Compugen worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CGEN. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

