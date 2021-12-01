Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 125.6% in November

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 38,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer in the second quarter worth $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conifer by 107.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conifer during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

CNFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

