Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3,458.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 694,778 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE ED opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

