Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

