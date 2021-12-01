Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. 28,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,828. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

