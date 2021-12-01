Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.37

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 641879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

