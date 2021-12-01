CoreSite Realty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,215 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,988% compared to the average daily volume of 154 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

NYSE COR opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.59.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 246.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,498,000 after acquiring an additional 207,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

