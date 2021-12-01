Cornichon One Day Volume Tops $1,452.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1,452.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00096021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.82 or 0.08162819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,872.62 or 0.97560532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,128,079 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,230 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

