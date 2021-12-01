Corporate Office Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,339 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23,574% compared to the typical volume of 31 put options.

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after purchasing an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

