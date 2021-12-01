Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Position Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,814,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,922,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.69, for a total transaction of $1,420,370.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

CACC opened at $624.90 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $292.46 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

