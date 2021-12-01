Credit Suisse AG Has $301,000 Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $526.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

