Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 132,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 449,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,879,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.