Credit Suisse AG Invests $260,000 in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $316,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock worth $3,916,143. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.46 and a beta of -0.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

