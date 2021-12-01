Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,259 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,782,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,308,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 304,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BATRA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

BATRA opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

