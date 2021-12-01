Credit Suisse AG Takes $283,000 Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.