Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $55.70 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.