Credit Suisse Group Raises GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

