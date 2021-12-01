Critical Contrast: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) versus Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 20.83% 14.25% 1.20% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.36% 11.30% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.80 $42.04 million $1.87 18.34 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.04 $45.77 billion $2.79 3.76

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.