CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CEO Buys $14,070.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CEO Mike Maddox acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $14,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 114,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $712.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.33.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

