CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce $46.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the highest is $46.40 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $44.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $181.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.33.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.