CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.61.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $15.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.50. 8,039,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.45. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -251.23 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

