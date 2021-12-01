CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.5-412.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.06 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.61.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $15.64 on Wednesday, reaching $201.50. 8,076,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $138.24 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

