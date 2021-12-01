Crowny (CRWNY) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Crowny has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $216,898.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00094227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.45 or 0.07972732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.78 or 1.00065109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

