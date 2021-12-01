CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $209.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.90 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $802.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $815.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $863.32 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after buying an additional 465,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,794,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after buying an additional 516,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

