Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at $773,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Itron by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $6,168,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 982,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,226,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

