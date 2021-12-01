Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $82,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $123,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

