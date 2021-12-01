Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,811 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 14.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 25.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.