Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,811 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 706,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after buying an additional 363,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

