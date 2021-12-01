Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $146,000 in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 100,941 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FVE opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $225.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

