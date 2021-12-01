Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $12.44. Cue Health shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 6,895 shares changing hands.

About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

