Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $75.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Customers Bancorp traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.81. Approximately 4,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 251,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

CUBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,035 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,518. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

