D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $119.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

