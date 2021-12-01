Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in November

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 745.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

