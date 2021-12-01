Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in November

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 745.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.