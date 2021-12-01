Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Elias A. Zerhouni Sells 3,409 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Danaher stock opened at $321.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $4,428,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

