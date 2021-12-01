Daniel S. Glaser Sells 237,110 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $166,729,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

