Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $178.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,273.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

