Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001935 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $28,760.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00071285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.59 or 0.07961813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.50 or 0.99892864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 944,331 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

