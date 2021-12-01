Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAY opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

