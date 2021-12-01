Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

NYSE DAL opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -278.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

