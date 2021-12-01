Dent Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43.69 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $494.59 million and $43.69 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00240135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00088267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

