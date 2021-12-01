Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,524.26

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,524.26 ($46.04) and traded as high as GBX 3,526 ($46.07). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,425 ($44.75), with a volume of 199,344 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,472.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,524.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

