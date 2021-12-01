Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $221.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $253.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $198.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

