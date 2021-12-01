Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €66.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €66.00 ($75.00) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.14 ($75.16).

Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.61.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

