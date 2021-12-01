Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $11.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,270,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,581,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

