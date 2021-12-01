DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Shares Down 1.4%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 58,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,222% from the average daily volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

About DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF)

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.