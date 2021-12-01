Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 962 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

